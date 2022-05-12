China cracks down on cross-border gambling, fraud

Xinhua) 16:07, May 12, 2022

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- China has cracked some 11,000 cases related to illegal cross-border gambling and fraud since the beginning of 2021, the National Immigration Administration said Thursday.

A total of 15,000 people involved in illegal outbound cross-border gambling activities have been caught, and 290 gangs organizing such illegal activities have been busted, said the administration.

Any clues about such cross-border gambling activities should be reported to the public security organs, said the administration, adding that the administration's tip-off hotline 12367 also welcomes such clues.

