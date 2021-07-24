Senior Chinese lawmaker stresses improving legal system against telecom fraud
BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmaker Wang Chen has stressed the importance of further developing the country's legal system to fight telecom and internet fraud.
Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks while inspecting legislation against telecom fraud in Beijing from Wednesday to Friday.
Wang urged supervisory and regulatory bodies to fulfill their duties to help ensure that recurring telecom fraud cases are seriously dealt with and the relevant criminal chain is cracked.
He called for quickening legislation to improve laws related to telecom, finance, and the internet, and upgrading the legal tools against telecom and internet fraud.
Photos
Related Stories
- Apple reports its efforts for fraud prevention
- 145 Chinese individuals face exit restrictions for cross-border gambling, fraud
- 145 Chinese individuals face exit restrictions for cross-border gambling, fraud
- China to raise violation fraud costs in capital market
- 2018 White Paper on Anti-Ad-Fraud released
- Firms fined, 15 people sentenced for fraud
- 191 telecom fraud suspects escorted back to China from Laos
- Indonesia deports Chinese nationals implicated in cyber fraud
- Fraud trial starts for three Henan Yunda employees
- China confirms 35 Japanese nationals detained for fraud
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.