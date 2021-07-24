Senior Chinese lawmaker stresses improving legal system against telecom fraud

Xinhua) 13:41, July 24, 2021

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmaker Wang Chen has stressed the importance of further developing the country's legal system to fight telecom and internet fraud.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks while inspecting legislation against telecom fraud in Beijing from Wednesday to Friday.

Wang urged supervisory and regulatory bodies to fulfill their duties to help ensure that recurring telecom fraud cases are seriously dealt with and the relevant criminal chain is cracked.

He called for quickening legislation to improve laws related to telecom, finance, and the internet, and upgrading the legal tools against telecom and internet fraud.

