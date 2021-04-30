Home>>
145 Chinese individuals face exit restrictions for cross-border gambling, fraud
(Xinhua) 13:24, April 30, 2021
BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese National Immigration Administration has invalidated the passports of 145 individuals involved in cross-border gambling and fraud and restricted their departure from the country for three years.
Among the 145 Chinese nationals, 71 were arrested for illegally crossing national borders and 19 were repatriated from neighbouring countries, the administration said.
Immigration agencies will maintain a tough stance against cross-border gambling and telecom fraud, among other illegal activities, the administration added.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.