145 Chinese individuals face exit restrictions for cross-border gambling, fraud

Xinhua) 13:24, April 30, 2021

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese National Immigration Administration has invalidated the passports of 145 individuals involved in cross-border gambling and fraud and restricted their departure from the country for three years.

Among the 145 Chinese nationals, 71 were arrested for illegally crossing national borders and 19 were repatriated from neighbouring countries, the administration said.

Immigration agencies will maintain a tough stance against cross-border gambling and telecom fraud, among other illegal activities, the administration added.

