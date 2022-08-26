China mulls imposing credit punishment on telecom, internet fraudsters

Xinhua) 16:39, August 26, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- People who engage in telecom and internet fraud can face credit punishment in China, as lawmakers are considering more stringent punitive measures against the crime.

A draft law on anti-telecom and internet fraud will be submitted for third reading to the upcoming legislative session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.

The draft was released to solicit public opinion after its second reading in June. A variety of proposals were made by the public, including heavier penalties for telecom and internet swindlers and more efforts in raising public awareness of the crime.

The draft law for the third reading has fully absorbed public feedback, specifying provisions for harsher punitive measures against people involved in telecom and online fraud, said Yang Heqing, a spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee.

The new draft also added provisions on strengthening fraud prevention publicity among the elderly and the youth, Yang said, adding that a reward system for public tip-offs is also included.

