China's police chief emphasizes curbing telecom, online fraud

Xinhua) 11:24, May 31, 2023

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong Tuesday called for renewed efforts in curbing telecom and online fraud.

At a conference on the crackdown on such crimes, Wang emphasized the need to reinforce the protection grid against fraudulent activities.

Wang said that relevant departments must enhance their capacity to deter such crimes with technological methods, step up efforts in crime prevention and the promotion of relevant knowledge, and ensure the number of such crimes and the public's financial loss are reduced to the minimum.

Wang also called for improving the management of relevant industries so no room would be left for these crimes to occur.

