6 telecom fraud suspects extradited to China from Myanmar

Xinhua) 09:48, June 20, 2023

YANGON, June 19 (Xinhua) -- A total of six suspects in telecom fraud cases were returned to China from Myanmar on Monday, according to a statement released by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar.

Myanmar police handed over the suspects to the Chinese police at the Yangon International Airport before they were transported back to China, the embassy's statement said.

The suspects were arrested on the Myanmar-Thailand border during an operation jointly conducted by China, Myanmar and Thailand to crack down on telecom fraud crimes, the statement said.

The move demonstrates the firm determination and will of China, Myanmar and Thailand to jointly combat transnational crimes, especially crimes involving fraud and gambling.

China will continue to strengthen law enforcement cooperation with Myanmar and Thailand, crack down on such crimes, and earnestly safeguard the property and safety of the people, it said.

