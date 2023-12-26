Over 260 cases related to fabricated governmental programs cracked in 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese public security agencies have this year solved over 260 cases and busted 180 criminal groups, in a crackdown related to the use of forged documents in fabricating national investment programs.
The fraud cases involved a total of 1.5 billion yuan (about 211 million U.S. dollars), according to authorities.
For the purpose of defrauding money, criminals fabricate national policies and concoct investment projects using forged official documents, credentials, and seals of government agencies, tricking people into contributing initial capital or membership fees.
These fraudulent schemes are often conducted via online platforms.
Public security agencies pledged efforts to further curb such crimes to protect people's property and ensure social stability.
