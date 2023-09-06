Police in China, Myanmar bust 11 scam dens

17:05, September 06, 2023 By Yang Zekun ( China Daily

269 suspects have been detained in cross-border action against fraud

Chinese police and law enforcement in Myanmar busted 11 online fraud dens entrenched in northern Myanmar in a joint operation on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

A total of 269 suspects were detained, including 186 Chinese nationals, 66 Myanmar nationals, 15 Vietnamese nationals and two Malaysian nationals.

Of the detained suspects, 21 are considered backbone members or behind-the-scenes financial sponsors, and 13 are fugitives wanted by Chinese police, including one who has been on the run for 19 years, according to the ministry.

The operation was carried out under the border police law enforcement cooperation mechanism, and the detained Chinese suspects were handed over to Chinese police and brought back, said the ministry.

The ministry stated that there has been a high incidence of telecom and online fraud in northern Myanmar targeting Chinese citizens since the beginning of this year. This has led to a series of criminal activities, such as illegal immigration and unlawful detention, which have seriously infringed upon the property security and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens.

To counter this situation, the ministry has strengthened the comprehensive analysis of telecom and online fraud in northern Myanmar, including studying the techniques, the fraud dens and personnel situations.

The main focus of the fraud was impersonating people familiar to the victims, offering false investment and financial management, and impersonating e-commerce logistics customer service.

The gathered evidence related to more than 1,100 telecom and online fraud cases nationwide, involving a total amount of 120 million yuan ($16.8 million), according to the ministry.

Based on a thorough understanding of the facts and evidence, the Ministry of Public Security deployed public security organs in Yunnan province to strengthen border law enforcement cooperation. As a result, police in Yunnan's Xishuangbanna Dai autonomous prefecture and police in Myanmar successfully dismantled the fraud dens in northern Myanmar.

An official from the ministry said that the current situation of telecom and online fraud targeting Chinese citizens, especially in northern Myanmar, is severe and complex. Public security organs will intensify the crackdown and actively work with other departments to improve their effectiveness.

In response to reports of some Chinese citizens being trapped abroad, the official said that the public security organs will increase rescue efforts to ensure the safety and protect the legitimate rights and interests of trapped individuals.

For those subjected to illegal detention abroad, public security organs will strengthen law enforcement cooperation, urging relevant countries and regions to take actions and severely punish the criminals.

Public security authorities urged telecom and online fraud criminals, especially those hiding abroad, to cease engaging in criminal activities, return to China and surrender to seek lenient treatment.

The public is also reminded to be cautious and improve their legal awareness, and not be tempted by "high-paying job offers" involving fraudulent activities abroad.

From Aug 23 to 26, police in Myanmar handed over 24 suspects involved in online fraud to Chinese police, demonstrating the firm determination of both China and Myanmar to combat gambling and fraud crimes, according to the Chinese embassy in Myanmar.

