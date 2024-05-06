China handles nearly 8.47 mln entry-exit trips during May Day holiday

Xinhua) 11:20, May 06, 2024

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Border inspection agencies across China handled nearly 8.47 million entry and exit trips during the five-day May Day holiday that ended Sunday, a 35.1 percent increase from the same period last year, the National Immigration Administration said Monday.

The daily number of entry and exit trips peaked on May 3, with more than 1.8 million trips recorded, said the administration.

Of all the trips, mainland travelers accounted for about 4.77 million of them. Travelers from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan made up 2.92 million trips, while travelers from abroad accounted for 779,000 trips.

All three figures saw substantial increases from a year ago, growing by 38 percent, 20.8 percent, and 98.7 percent, respectively, the administration noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)