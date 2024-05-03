Home>>
Second volume of book about Xi's stories with university students published
(Xinhua) 10:16, May 03, 2024
BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- The second volume of the book about Xi Jinping's stories with university students has been published recently by the China Youth Publishing Group.
The new volume tells the vivid stories of Xi's inspections to universities and his care about and guidance to university students through 24 interviews.
The first volume of the book was published in 2020.
