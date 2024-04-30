Home>>
Xi's special representative to attend 15th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation
(Xinhua) 17:09, April 30, 2024
BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Gambian President Adama Barrow, Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Representative and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zheng Jianbang will travel to Gambia from May 4 to 5 to attend the 15th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Banjul, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Tuesday.
