Xi's article on mobilizing workers to participate in building a strong country, national rejuvenation to be published

Xinhua) 15:34, April 30, 2024

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on mobilizing the country's hundreds of millions of workers to vigorously take part in the great cause of building a strong country and national rejuvenation will be published on Wednesday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's ninth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

