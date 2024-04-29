Home>>
Xi to pay state visits to France, Serbia, Hungary from May 5 to 10
(Xinhua) 15:04, April 29, 2024
BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron of the Republic of France, President Aleksandar Vučić of the Republic of Serbia, and President Tamás Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary, Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay state visits to France, Serbia and Hungary from May 5 to 10, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi charts path for landmark trade corridor
- English version of book about Xi's elaborations on BRI published
- Xi tells Blinken competition should not be zero-sum game
- Xi meets Blinken, stresses major country responsibilities for China, U.S.
- Arabic edition of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" promoted in Cairo
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.