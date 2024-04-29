Xi to pay state visits to France, Serbia, Hungary from May 5 to 10

Xinhua) 15:04, April 29, 2024

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron of the Republic of France, President Aleksandar Vučić of the Republic of Serbia, and President Tamás Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of Hungary, Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay state visits to France, Serbia and Hungary from May 5 to 10, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Monday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)