Xi tells Blinken competition should not be zero-sum game

Xinhua) 09:34, April 28, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to cooperate with the United States, but cooperation should be a two-way street, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday when meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"China is not afraid of competition, but competition should be about common progress, not a zero-sum game," Xi said.

Xi said China is committed to non-alignment, and the United States should not form small circles, adding that both sides can have their own friends and partners and should refrain from targeting, opposing or damaging each other.

