China hopes U.S. can view China's development in positive light: Xi

Xinhua) 16:57, April 26, 2024

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Friday that China is happy to see a confident, open, prosperous and thriving United States, and hopes the United States can also look at China's development in a positive light.

"This is a fundamental issue that must be addressed, just like the first button of a shirt that must be put right, in order for the China-U.S. relationship to truly stabilize, improve and move forward," Xi said when meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

