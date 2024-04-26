Xi exchanges congratulations with Tanzanian president over 60th anniversary of ties

Xinhua) 15:49, April 26, 2024

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday exchanged congratulations with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan over the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

In his message, Xi pointed out that the traditional friendship between China and Tanzania was forged by the elder generations of leaders of the two countries.

Over the past 60 years since its establishment, the bilateral relationship has withstood the test of international vicissitudes and grown stronger, he added.

In recent years, political mutual trust between the two countries has been continuously consolidated, and cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results, which has become a model of South-South cooperation, Xi noted.

Standing at a new historical starting point, Xi said he is ready to work with Hassan to renew bilateral traditional friendship, turn the shared dream of developing and rejuvenating their two countries, as well as the magnificent chapter of bilateral Belt and Road cooperation a reality, continue to enrich the connotation of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, and make greater contributions to building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

