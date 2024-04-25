Xi hails shared space progress

08:29, April 25, 2024 By Zhao Lei ( China Daily

China is willing to work with Latin American and Caribbean countries to deepen cooperation in space programs for the interests of their peoples, President Xi Jinping said.

He made the remark in a congratulatory letter sent on Wednesday to the first China-Latin American and Caribbean States Space Cooperation Forum.

Xi wrote that the event could provide a starting point for China to join hands with nations in Latin America and the Caribbean to form a high-level space cooperation partnership, promote the use of space technology to bring more benefits to the peoples, and continue to advance the building of a shared future.

Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum jointly initiated by leaders of both sides, Xi said that China and Latin American and Caribbean countries have seen prosperous development over the past decade in their cooperation in various fields.

Their relations have entered a new era that features equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness and prosperity for the people, the president added.

"I am happy to see that China and the Latin American and Caribbean countries have yielded fruitful results in space cooperation in recent years. New progress continues to be made in the fields of remote-sensing satellites, communication satellites and control station networks for deep-space programs. Such advancements have played an important role in promoting scientific and technological research, strengthening regional connectivity and improving people's livelihoods," Xi wrote.

Vice-Premier Zhang Guoqing read out the president's letter on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the two-day forum, which is being held in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, and is co-hosted by the China National Space Administration and the Hubei provincial government.

Letters from Honduran President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro were also read out by their respective ambassadors to China.

The two presidents congratulated the forum's opening and expressed their hope that it could help to enhance the comprehensive collaboration in the space field between China and their nations.

Government officials, diplomats and scientists from 27 Latin American and Caribbean countries, as well as representatives from the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs and other international organizations took part in the forum, which had a main symposium on Wednesday and four workshops set for Thursday.

Chinese and foreign participants were scheduled to discuss a wide range of topics including space science and technology, training for professionals, lunar and deep-space exploration, and space governance.

The event was intended to implement President Xi's instructions on the China-CELAC Forum, foster space cooperation among involved parties, facilitate the growth of the space industry in Latin American and Caribbean countries, and strengthen the friendship and partnership between China and related nations, the China National Space Administration said.

China has been cooperating on space exploration with some countries in Latin America and the Caribbean for many years. It helped Venezuela build and launch all of the South American country's three satellites; worked with Bolivia on the construction and deployment of its only satellite; and placed several satellites jointly built by Chinese and Brazilian researchers into orbit.

The latest development took place on Wednesday in Wuhan, with the space administration announcing that Nicaragua has signed up with the International Lunar Research Station project initiated by China.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)