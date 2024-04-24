Xi calls on Chongqing to write its chapter in Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 16:28, April 24, 2024

CHONGQING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on southwest China's Chongqing Municipality to further deepen reform and opening up across the board and constantly write its own chapter in advancing Chinese modernization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during his inspection tour in Chongqing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)