People's wellbeing is of utmost importance in Chinese modernization: Xi

Xinhua) 15:07, April 23, 2024

CHONGQING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said people's wellbeing is of utmost importance in Chinese modernization during an inspection trip to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Xi made the remarks on Monday while visiting a community in Jiulongpo District, which has taken on a new look and is in good order.

The CPC aims to ensure that the people live a happier life, Xi said.

