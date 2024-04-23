Home>>
Xi inspects southwest China's Chongqing Municipality
(Xinhua) 13:34, April 23, 2024
CHONGQING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected southwest China's Chongqing Municipality from Monday to Tuesday.
During the inspection, Xi visited an international logistics hub park, a community in Jiulongpo District, and a digital urban operation and governance center.
He learned about the municipality's efforts in accelerating the development of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor in west China, carrying out urban renewal projects, ensuring and improving the people's wellbeing, and enhancing the modernization of city governance.
