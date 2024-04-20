Chinese, Gabonese leaders exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Transitional President of Gabon Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema exchanged congratulations on Saturday on the 50th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.

In his message, Xi said that the traditional friendship between China and Gabon has grown stronger over time.

Over the past 50 years, despite changes in the international situation, the two countries have always treated each other as equals and with mutual support, Xi said, adding that bilateral relations have been constantly upgraded, which has brought tangible benefits to the two peoples.

Attaching great importance to the development of China-Gabon relations, Xi said he stands ready to work with Nguema, taking the 50th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations as a new starting point, to carry forward the traditional friendship between China and Gabon, deepen bilateral practical cooperation, enrich the connotation of the China-Gabon comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and jointly build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

Nguema said that ever since Gabon and China established diplomatic ties 50 years ago, the two countries have always treated each other with mutual trust and sincerity, with bilateral relations embracing steady development and mutually beneficial cooperation across economic, social, military, and other spheres yielding fruitful results.

Gabon firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and regards Taiwan as an inalienable part of China, he said.

Gabon is willing to work with China to promote the continuous consolidation and development of the Gabon-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, so as to bring benefits to the two peoples, he added.

