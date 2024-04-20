Home>>
Xi exchanges congratulations with Gabonese transitional president over 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties
(Xinhua) 10:35, April 20, 2024
BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Transitional President of Gabon Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema exchanged congratulatory messages on Saturday over the 50th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.
