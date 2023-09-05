Brice Oligui Nguema sworn in as "transitional president" of Gabon

Xinhua) 09:52, September 05, 2023

LIBREVILLE, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Brice Oligui Nguema, president of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI), was sworn in on Monday as Gabon's "transitional president" in the capital of Libreville.

The ceremony is held at the presidential palace known as the "Renovation Palace."

"I solemnly and honorably undertake to do everything possible to achieve national unity. I swear," Nguema said before the constitutional judges.

A group of military officers last Wednesday appointed Nguema, commander-in-chief of the Gabonese Republican Guard, to head the transition in the name of the CTRI after starting a coup earlier in the day following the announcement of the re-election of President Ali Bongo Ondimba by the national electoral body.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)