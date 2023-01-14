Home>>
In pics: daily life in Gabon
(Xinhua) 10:15, January 14, 2023
This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2023 shows a community in Libreville, Gabon. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
People walk along the coast in Libreville, Gabon, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
A man walks along the coast in Libreville, Gabon, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
