In pics: daily life in Gabon

Xinhua) 10:15, January 14, 2023

This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2023 shows a community in Libreville, Gabon. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

People walk along the coast in Libreville, Gabon, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

A man walks along the coast in Libreville, Gabon, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

