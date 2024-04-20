Symposium on compilation of Xi Jinping's financial discourses held in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:07, April 20, 2024

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- A symposium on the compilation of excerpts from discourses on China's financial sector by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, was held in Beijing on Friday.

He Lifeng, director of the office of the Central Financial Commission and secretary of the Central Financial Work Commission, attended the event.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, Xi has initiated a series of significant discourses on major theoretical and practical issues concerning the development of the financial sector, which have provided fundamental guidance for financial work during China's new journey in the new era, according to the symposium.

It stressed the need to study and implement the essence and requirements of Xi's discourses thoroughly, and called on all finance departments to step up their risk prevention and supervision work, promote the sector's development, and complete their financial work tasks for this year.

Representatives of relevant central authorities, government departments, enterprises and the Xi Jinping economic thought research center attended the symposium.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)