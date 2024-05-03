Chinese, French experts seek multilateral future at global governance forum

Xinhua) 09:22, May 03, 2024

Chinese and French experts attend the second China-France forum on global governance in Paris, France, on May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chinese and French experts expressed their common belief that true multilateralism is essential in improving global governance and pushing forward the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

PARIS, May 2 (Xinhua) -- More than 100 Chinese and French experts gathered in Paris on Thursday to explore ways to build a multilateral future by deepening global governance reforms.

At the second China-France forum on global governance, former French Prime Minister Laurent Fabius said France and China "share certain close -- even identical -- visions on global governance."

Former French Prime Minister Laurent Fabius speaks at the second China-France forum on global governance in Paris, France, on May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

He said that multilateralism appears as "the most effective way to address most issues in our multipolar world," in such areas as security, economy, environment, and many others.

Fabius called on the two countries to work together to tackle global challenges, adding that by practicing true multilateralism, France and China will benefit the entire world.

The forum, held in the year that marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Chinese-French diplomatic relations, is aimed at upholding the "China-France spirit," pooling more consensus and wisdom, and building a more solid and dynamic bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, Du Zhanyuan, president of China International Communications Group (CICG), said in his opening speech.

Du Zhanyuan, president of China International Communications Group (CICG), speaks at the second China-France forum on global governance in Paris, France, on May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

He said the forum called for true multilateralism and pushing forward global governance in a fairer and more equitable direction.

Experts from both sides held in-depth discussions on four modules including building and maintaining peace, science and technological innovation and development, low-carbon and sustainable development, and exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

The forum was sponsored by the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies and China-Europe-America Global Initiative, under the guidance of the State Council Information Office of China and the CICG.

