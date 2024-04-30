Feature: French musical actor's 20-year "love story" with China

April 30, 2024 By Ma Zheng, Han Liang, Guo Peiran ( Xinhua

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Over the past twenty years, French musical actor Laurent Ban has been shuttling frequently between China and France, building bridges for dialogue, and extolling the friendship of the two countries.

"We've spent twenty years of love and I think we're going to spend forty, sixty or maybe one hundred years more. And I want to see you again and again in the next show," Ban, a talented artist and an influencer on Chinese social media, told Xinhua in a recent interview after performing the French musical "Don Juan" in Beijing. "Thank you so much for the great love that you give me and give us the French artists."

The legend of Don Juan originated in Spain and later was introduced to France. Featuring plentiful flamenco dancing performances and songs of various genres, the production has been well-received across Chinese cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou and Guangzhou.

"I think this is the right time to bring Don Juan to China, and this musical is to Chinese audiences' taste," Ban said, adding that the musical not only showcases the charm of French romance and Latin culture, but also the power of rhythm, dance, emotions, and passion for love.

For Chinese musical lovers, Ban has a more intimate name: Lao Hangban, literally meaning "Old Flight." Lao Hangban is the Chinese homophone of his French name, and interestingly, he himself indeed seems like a flight that travels frequently between France and China.

"I used to spend my life on flights. It's me. I like the nickname."

After first performing in China in 2005, he has since witnessed the growing popularity of French musicals in China.

Nowadays, fans flock to theaters for shows such as "Notre-Dame de Paris," "Mozart, l'Opera Rock" and "The Red and the Black." Tickets sold out quickly for most musicals.

"I remember people were crazy about French musicals," Ban recalled his early performances in China.

"Most of the people say I want to be in love like this. I want to feel the same emotions," Ban said, adding that his musicals have also helped a lot of people gain power, joy and happiness.

His fans have shared a consensus: Ban is never distant and aloof, but is rather like an enthusiastic and curious "foreign friend" who is always around everyone and is willing to integrate into local life.

During his spare time, Ban traveled extensively in China. For him, this ancient nation, with a long and enduring history, is a treasure trove, and each city has its unique vibes and many stories to tell.

When in Beijing, he went to the Great Wall with the Don Juan team members and watched Peking Opera in a teahouse. When in Xi'an, he visited the Terracotta Warriors and tried the traditional Chinese attire Hanfu with his family members. He also taught master classes in Chinese universities, sharing his way of acting and techniques of singing.

As this year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and France, Ban said the best way to celebrate it is "through heart and be here."

"I will stay in China till November this year and I share with the Chinese audience every day," Ban said, adding that though "we don't speak the same language, we communicate."

