Winner of Sino-French art exchange program announced

The "Intelligent Hand – Golden Phoenix · Yishu 8 Sino-French Craft Exchange Program" announced this year's winner on Saturday. Hua Yong, a handicraft artist who graduated from the Academy of Arts &Design at Tsinghua University, was named the winner of this year's award among the 19 shortlisted artists.

With wood as its theme, the program aims to explore new contemporary expressions of this ancient craft. Minister Counsellor for Culture, Education and Scientific Affairs of the French Embassy in China Nicolas Pillerel and other guests were present for the ceremony.

In addition to a prize of 20,000 yuan ($2,900), Hua will also have a two-month residency and a solo exhibition at the Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris as well as an exhibition at the Art 8 Beijing Art House.

Hua said she felt honored to receive the award. She said she looked forward to seeing traditional Chinese craftsmanship "bursting into new life in Sino-French exchanges. I hope that craftsmanship, as a borderless language, can transform the crystallization of ancient Eastern wisdom into contemporary life through design."

This event was part of the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism, showcasing the creative achievements of Chinese and French artists, and paying tribute to the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

