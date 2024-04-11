Xinhua president meets French ambassador to China

Xinhua) 09:57, April 11, 2024

President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua meets with French ambassador to China Bertrand Lortholary in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua met with French ambassador to China Bertrand Lortholary in Beijing on Tuesday.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between China and France, Fu said. It is also the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism.

In order to implement the consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron on enhancing exchanges and cooperation in various fields, Xinhua News Agency will take the lead or participate in hosting a series of activities on China-France cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and send a strong team to cover the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"It is believed that with the joint efforts of both sides, China-France media exchanges and cooperation will achieve new results and help elevate bilateral relations to a new level," said Fu.

Lortholary said this year is of great significance for the development of France-China relations. France attaches importance to strengthening cultural and people-to-people exchanges with China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)