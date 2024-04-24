Xinhua president meets Figaro Group deputy general manager
President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua meets with Jean-Luc Breysse, deputy general manager of Figaro Group, in Beijing, capital of China, April 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)
BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua met with Jean-Luc Breysse, deputy general manager of Figaro Group, in Beijing on Tuesday.
This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, Fu said, adding that it is also the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism and the Year of the Olympic Games in Paris.
Guided by the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, Xinhua is willing to strengthen cooperation with Figaro Group and other French media outlets and think tanks, carry forward the "China-France spirit," deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges, promote mutual understanding and friendship, and help the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership to reach a new level, Fu said.
Jean-Luc Breysse said that as one of the most influential media groups in France, Figaro Group is willing to expand exchanges and cooperation with Xinhua in a wide range of fields.
During his stay in the headquarters of Xinhua News Agency, Jean-Luc Breysse also had exchanges with editors and reporters.
