Interview: "China-France spirit" promotes stable and healthy development of bilateral relations, says ambassador

Xinhua) 10:53, May 01, 2024

This photo taken on March 11, 2024 shows the Palace of Versailles in Paris, France. To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between France and China, the Palace of Versailles of France and the Palace Museum of China will jointly hold an exhibition from April to June at the Palace Museum in Beijing, which will display the history of exchanges between the two countries.(Xinhua/Gao Jing)

China and France should stay committed to the original aspiration when establishing diplomatic ties, face the future positively and aspire to make bilateral relations stronger and more dynamic, said Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye.

PARIS, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China-France relations, by adhering to the "China-France spirit," have long been at the forefront of the ties between China and Western countries and have been increasingly strategic, mature and stable in the current complex international situation, Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye said.

"On the occasion of celebrating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and France in January, Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated to (French President) Emmanuel Macron the 'China-France spirit' featuring independence, mutual understanding, foresight, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation in order to maintain stable and healthy development of bilateral relations for a long time," Lu said in an exclusive interview with Xinhua.

He pointed out that France is a core member of the European Union (EU), and China-France relations are an important part and powerful engine of China-EU relations.

Visitors take part in a tourism promotion event named "Nihao! China" at the Paris Brongniart in Paris, France, Jan. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

In recent years, relevant departments of China and France have implemented the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and constantly enriched the connotation of the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership through the three high-level dialogue mechanisms, namely, the strategic dialogue, the high-level economic and financial dialogue and the high-level dialogue mechanism on people-to-people exchanges, Lu emphasized.

Driven by the three mechanisms, China-France relations have entered a new "fast track," he said.

Last year, the two sides had close communication on bilateral relations, the Ukraine crisis, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, climate change and other international hotspot issues and multilateral agendas, and mutual political trust has been continuously consolidated, the Chinese ambassador said.

Both sides agreed to further deepen practical cooperation and consolidate the sound momentum of development of China-France economic and trade relations, he said.

The two countries, Lu said, have held a series of distinctive celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, including a commemorative event organized by the Chinese embassy in France in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, the former residence of General Charles de Gaulle, the opening concert celebrating the 60th anniversary and the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism in the Palace of Versailles, and the Spring Festival parade held in the Place de la Republique in Paris, which all left a deep impression on him.

Chen Jianghong, a French artist of Chinese origin who designed a pair of stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, signs for a philatelist in Paris, France, Jan. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

France is China's third largest trading partner and third largest source of investment in real terms within the EU, while China is France's largest trading partner in Asia, said Lu.

"While deepening cooperation in traditional fields, the two sides are actively expanding and tapping the potential for cooperation in emerging fields such as green industry and clean energy," he said.

With the 2024 Paris Olympic Games approaching, China-France sports cooperation is expected to be further strengthened, the Chinese ambassador said.

Lu stressed that the development of China-France relations is standing at a new historical starting point, and the two countries should stay committed to the original aspiration when establishing diplomatic ties, face the future positively and aspire to make China-France relations stronger and more dynamic.

