Legislation protecting Xinjiang ancient city comes into force

Xinhua) 15:37, May 01, 2024

URUMQI, May 1 (Xinhua) -- A new legislation aimed at protecting the traditional culture and buildings in the old town area of Kashgar City in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region entered into force on Wednesday.

The regulation, enacted on March 31, forbids demolition of or damage to historical architecture in the old town while stipulating that reconstruction of buildings must receive official approvals.

Intangible cultural heritages including traditional handicrafts, arts, folklore, and festivities must be protected, and over-commercialization must be prevented, according to the legislation.

It noted that residents of various ethnicities in the old town are encouraged to live in their original residences and participate in the protection efforts of the old town.

The old town of Kashgar, sometimes referred to as the ancient city of Kashgar, is home to one of the largest surviving earthen buildings in the world, the oldest of which can date back more than 400 years. It is also one of top travel destinations in Xinjiang.

"The aim of the regulation is not to keep the ancient city unchanged, but to protect its heritage while helping it develop better," said Zhou Qin, deputy director of the legislative affairs committee of the standing committee of the regional people's congress.

