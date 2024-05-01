Chinese cars shine at Indonesia's electric vehicle exhibition

People visit Periklindo Electric Vehicle Show at JIExpo in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

China's EV producer BYD announces plan to build an automotive assembly plant in Indonesia's West Java, with groundbreaking scheduled for July.

JAKARTA, May 1 (Xinhua) -- With fine quality, innovative designs and competitive prices, China's electric vehicle (EV) makers are shining at an exhibition in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

The six-day show opened to the public on Tuesday and brought more than 110 auto brands to customers, including BYD, Chery, Wuling, Seres, Neta, MG, BMW and Mobil Anak Bangsa (MAB). A test drive was also offered to participants.

The exhibition in the heart of Jakarta was held by Periklindo, an association of the Indonesian EV industry, as it aims to boost the EV ecosystem in the Southeast Asian country.

Periklindo chairman Moeldoko said that the regular exhibition this time was attended by more participants, calling on all parties to collaborate to accelerate the EV ecosystem in Indonesia. He also mentioned that the association has set a target of a total transaction worth 400 billion Indonesian rupiahs (around 24.6 million U.S. dollars) in the event.

Indonesia is currently on track to demonstrate its commitment to climate change and sustainable energy, mainly by encouraging the national automotive industry to develop the EV ecosystem.

During the event, BYD, a global leader in the sale of pure EVs, announced its plan to build an automotive assembly plant on around 100 hectares of land in the Subang Smartpolitan Industrial Area in West Java province. The groundbreaking will reportedly take place in July and it is expected to start operation in 2026.

Eagle Zhao, president director of PT BYD Motor Indonesia, said Subang Smartpolitan has met the criteria in terms of area, distance, environment and supporting infrastructure.

"Through various assessments, BYD decided that the Subang Smartpolitan Industrial Area is the right location to develop BYD's EV industry in Indonesia," he said in a statement.

According to him, BYD is also planning to build a research and development and training center in the area. In January, the automaker introduced its SEAL, Atto 3, and Dolphin in Indonesia. The EVs are three battery-powered and environmentally friendly products that have been distributed with high production numbers to nearly 70 countries. They were exhibited again in the Periklindo EV show.

Meanwhile, Chery, another leading Chinese automaker, was getting popular in Indonesia with at least 3,600 of OMODA E5 having been ordered since its launch in the country in February, said Wang Peng, chief operating officer of Chery Sales Indonesia, during the motor show.

He said Chery currently has 17 dealer networks in the country and is planning to add 20 more networks this year, a move that will help expand its business in the Indonesian market.

Andreas Sutomo, a 47-year-old Indonesian customer, said he was very excited to see more and more Chinese EV brands enter the country, which gave customers more choices.

Sutomo said he and his wife already owned one Wuling car, whose advanced battery technology, features and value for the money greatly impressed him.

"We enjoy the car because of its great performance. The EV is more economical and the battery can drive for up to 410 kilometers by charging once," he said.

He added that some cars at the exhibition are smarter than he imagined and he plans to buy another Chinese EV brand at the show.

