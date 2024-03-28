Interview: Popularity of Chinese NEVs soaring in Europe, says BYD's Dutch partner

Xinhua) 10:33, March 28, 2024

THE HAGUE, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The popularity of Chinese New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) is soaring in the European market, a Dutch auto dealer told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The number of new Chinese EVs in the Netherlands has increased five-fold in the last three years, said Lucas Van Schijndel, general manager of BYD Louwman.

Louwman Group has been collaborating with Chinese automaker BYD since 2022. BYD Louwman currently operates eight stores across the Netherlands, including in Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

"We will open new dealerships at a number of strategic points around the country and make BYD accessible to everyone," Van Schijndel said.

Dutch consumers have been surprised by the quality and innovation of BYD cars, he added. "The cars feel solid, and nice materials are used that contribute to this feeling."

"From the blade battery to the 8-in-1 powertrain, everything is developed in-house at BYD," he explained.

Van Schijndel highlighted BYD's position as a major contender in the European market, due to its rapid advancement and strategic investments, such as opening a factory in Hungary.

"The car market is a global market. China has invested heavily in electric driving in recent years. Hence, you see many recent collaborations between European and Chinese manufacturers. Ultimately, it strengthens the sustainability of the global car fleet," he said.

The future is bright for NEVs, Van Schijndel said, especially as Europe is shifting its focus towards electrification in the drive to phase out combustion engine vehicles by 2035.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)