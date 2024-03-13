Mercedes-Benz chief calls for reduction of tariffs on Chinese EVs in Europe

Xinhua) 11:12, March 13, 2024

FRANKFURT, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Germany's leading luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has this week called for a reduction of the tariffs imposed on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) in the European Union (EU) market.

Protectionism will not lead to long-term success, chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG Ola Kaellenius told the Financial Times.

Kaellenius' comments come at a time when an anti-subsidy investigation against Chinese EVs is ongoing in the EU.

The Mercedes chief claims that protectionism is the wrong way to respond to increased imports of Chinese EVs to the EU.

Kaellenius believes reducing tariffs on Chinese EVs, and increased competition from China will pressure carmakers in Europe to make better cars.

As an advocate for an open market, Kaellenius also called for joint efforts to create a level playing field for all carmakers.

