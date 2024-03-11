Feature: Chinese high-quality EVs gain popularity in Jordan

Xinhua) 13:49, March 11, 2024

AMMAN, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) are swiftly gaining traction in Jordan's automotive market, propelled by their remarkable blend of high quality and affordability.

In 2023, 87 percent of EVs cleared from Jordan's free zone were from China, the highest percentage to date, according to the Jordan Free Zones Investor Commission (JFZIC).

Sales of Chinese electric cars in Jordan have grown significantly over the past two years, and this trend has continued since the beginning of this year, Jihad Abu Nasser, representative of the vehicle sector in the commission, said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"When we started importing EVs from China in 2019, the percentages were modest, but the numbers are currently high," he said.

High quality, affordability and availability of maintenance are among the key factors attracting Jordanians to own Chinese EVs, he added.

According to JFZIC statistics, in 2019, there were only 72 Chinese EVs out of the total number of EVs cleared from the zone. This figure rose to 205 in 2020. In 2021, it surged to 3,170 out of 5,863 cleared EVs, accounting for 54 percent. In 2022, it reached approximately 12,820 out of 15,576 EVs, representing 82 percent. The year 2023 witnessed the most significant rise in the figure, with 33,386 out of 38,277 cleared electric cars which accounted for 87 percent.

In January and February of this year alone, 6,643 Chinese electric cars were cleared from the zone, he said, citing the commission's figures.

"Their quality is very high, comparable to European, American and East Asian cars, and their price is very competitive, lower than their counterparts manufactured outside China. This primary factor encouraged Jordanian citizens to purchase Chinese electric cars," he said.

Additionally, there is a tax incentive from the Jordanian government to own electric cars. Electric cars pay a special tax of 10 percent, compared to 55 percent for hybrid cars and 95 percent for fuel-powered cars, he added.

"Fuel prices are very high compared to individual income in Jordan, so citizens have resorted to electric cars because they save a lot of expenses," he said.

Saeed Ahmed, a 29-year-old citizen, has owned an electric car for three years now, and expressed great satisfaction with the vehicle, especially due to its low operating cost compared to a fuel-powered car.

He told Xinhua that he used to spend between 80 to 100 Jordanian dinars (113 to 141 U.S. dollars) monthly on gasoline, whereas his current electricity bill for charging the car at home only increased by 20 Jordanian dinars (around 28 dollars) compared to his average monthly bill.

The prices of gasoline octane 90 and 95 range between 1.4 and 1.7 U.S. dollars per liter, while diesel is sold for around 1.2 dollars, with prices changing monthly to align with global oil prices.

Ahmed said he was encouraged to buy a Chinese electric car due to its competitive price compared to other cars, as well as the long-term warranty offered by the agency. He received an eight-year maintenance warranty or coverage for 200,000 km. He said that maintenance for this car is available at qualified and pre-equipped centers.

Kamel Al-Daqamsah, who works in the electrical appliances and household supplies sector, said he is familiar with the quality of Chinese-made products, having imported high-quality Chinese goods comparable to European and American standards.

He said when electric cars arrived in Jordan, he bought one and witnessed the advancements in Chinese car manufacturing, particularly in electric vehicles that can travel 600 km per charge, along with the luxurious features provided by these cars.

He further elaborated on the significant savings in fuel consumption, especially for long-distance travel without the need for frequent charging on the roads.

Expecting that Chinese cars would gain more popularity in the Jordanian market, Abu Nasser noted that every two or three months, there was an opening of a Chinese car agency selling electric, gasoline and hybrid cars in Jordan.

"There is acceptance among Jordanian citizens for Chinese-origin cars, with approximately 20 agencies selling Chinese cars and providing long-term warranties and after-sales services," he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)