China's Dongfeng NEV brand Voyah makes debut in Italy

April 18, 2024

MILAN, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China's new energy vehicle (NEV) brand, Voyah, debuted in the Italian market with a brand launch in Milan on Tuesday.

Voyah is a brand of China's Dongfeng Motor Corporation (DFM), headquartered in central China's Hubei Province. It introduced the Voyah Free Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), Voyah Dreamer Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV), and Voyah Zhuiguang Sedan at the event during the world-famous Milan Design Week.

Bruno Mafrici, CEO of Carmobility Ltd., Voyah's distributor in Italy, announced that the first 100 vehicles for the three models available in Italy are already sold out. He added that the brand's Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) models would be marketed in Italy following this launch.

Moreover, Gao Yuan, head of overseas business at Voyah, revealed plans to explore the markets of several other European countries, including Slovakia, Germany, Spain, and Portugal.

Since its overseas expansion 2022, Voyah has entered several European countries, including Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic, with cumulative exports of nearly 10,000 units.

