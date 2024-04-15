Home>>
Chinese-brand passenger vehicle sales surge in Q1
(Xinhua) 10:53, April 15, 2024
BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles soared 26.4 percent year on year in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, industry data showed.
About 3.39 million such vehicles were sold during this period, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
The market share of domestic-brand passenger vehicles rose 7.4 percentage points year on year to 59.6 percent during the period.
In March alone, nearly 1.33 million such vehicles were sold, with the market share up 7.2 percentage points from a year earlier to 59.3 percent.
