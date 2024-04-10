China's auto sales up 10.6 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 15:01, April 10, 2024

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China's auto sales rose 10.6 percent year on year to 6.72 million units in the first quarter of this year, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Wednesday.

In March alone, auto sales exceeded 2.69 million units, up 9.9 percent year on year.

