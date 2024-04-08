Electric vehicle industry overcapacity accusations are baseless

11:23, April 08, 2024 By Zhong Nan ( Chinadaily.com.cn

The accusations of "overcapacity" in China's electric vehicle industry from the United States and Europe are baseless, and the Chinese government will actively support its companies in protecting their legitimate rights and interests, said China's top commerce official in Paris.

During his meeting in the French capital on Sunday with representatives from the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU, as well as over 10 companies from automotive and related sectors operating in Europe including Geely, SAIC Motor, BYD and Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said that the rapid development of Chinese EV companies is based on continuous technological innovation, a well-established supply chain system and market competition, rather than relying on subsidies, according to an online statement released by the Ministry of Commerce on Monday.

Chinese business leaders introduced the situation related to investment and operation in Europe and the response to the European Union's anti-subsidy investigation on EVs at the meeting. The meeting focused on discussions regarding Chinese companies optimizing their global layout and deepening practical cooperation in the EV industry between China and Europe.

Wang highlighted the significant contribution of China's EV industry to the global response to climate change, and green and low-carbon transition.

Facing external challenges and uncertainties, the commerce minister advised Chinese companies to focus on innovation-driven development, enhance risk management, prioritize green growth and deepen cooperation with local partners to jointly pursue development.

