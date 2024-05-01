Digital and Intelligent Asia-Pacific Congress 2024 held in Bangkok

May 01, 2024

BANGKOK, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese technology giant Huawei and the ASEAN Foundation jointly hosted the Digital and Intelligent Asia-Pacific Congress 2024, seeking to explore digital transformation opportunities and promote digital development in the region.

Scheduled from Monday to Tuesday, the event attracted more than 2,000 participants in both the public and private sectors from 15 Asia-Pacific countries and regions to discuss the deployment of leading digital and intelligent infrastructure as well as promote the integrated development of the digital and real economies.

In her opening speech via video message, Meng Wanzhou, deputy chairwoman of the board and CFO of Huawei, said Asia-Pacific has become a role model for other regions that are trying to go digital and grow their digital economies.

With over 1 trillion Chinese yuan invested in research and development, Huawei will continue its focus on creating value for customers and openly collaborate with partners to bring the benefits of digital and intelligent technologies to people in Asia-Pacific, Meng said.

As home to over 480 million active Internet users, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) recognizes the transformative power of digital technologies and embraces them as a new driver for growth, said Nararya S. Soeprapto, deputy secretary-general of ASEAN.

Thailand is prioritizing digital transformation through the national growth engine policy, which aims to develop the digital economy as a key driver for enhancing competitiveness, said Thai Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Jantararuangtong.

