China unveils plan to promote digital development

Xinhua) 08:10, February 28, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out a plan for the overall layout of the country's digital development.

Building a digital China is important for the advancement of Chinese modernization in the digital era, and provides solid support for the development of new advantages in the country's competitiveness, according to the plan, which was jointly released by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.

According to the plan, important progress will be made in the construction of a digital China by 2025, with effective interconnectivity in digital infrastructure, a significantly improved digital economy, and major breakthroughs achieved in digital technology innovation.

By 2035, China will be at the global forefront in terms of digital development, and its digital progress in the economic, political, cultural, social and ecological fields will be more coordinated and sufficient.

The plan includes support for the in-depth integration of digital technology and the real economy and the application of digital technology in the agriculture, manufacturing, finance, education, medical services, transportation and energy sectors.

The plan envisions a digital country with effective digital government services, a thriving cyberspace culture, widely accessible digital public services, and ecological governance empowered by digital technology.

A system for independent digital technology innovation will be built, and businesses will be encouraged to play a leading role in technological innovation, according to the plan, which also calls for improved intellectual property protection.

