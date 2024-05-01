Cutting-edge technologies, novelties and affordability wow visitors at Beijing auto show

Xinhua) 09:27, May 01, 2024

A child experiences a Lynk &Co's new energy vehicle at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, China, April 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

The 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, an A-list event continuing through May 4, is showcasing an unprecedented number of new energy vehicles (NEVs), with 278 distinct NEV models on display, reflecting the growing dominance of NEVs in the auto industry. The cutting-edge technologies, customer-friendly novelties and affordability have wowed visitors at the show and underlined how the Chinese NEV sector has succeeded in zooming ahead over the past decade.

A recent report from global market research firm International Data Corporation predicted that the global sales of smart driving cars will maintain rapid growth, and the development of smart driving empowered by AI investment and the expansion of unmanned driving application scenarios are important market trends in the future.

People watch a vehicle at the booth of Skyworth Auto at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, China, April 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Visitors watch the "Magic Core" hybrid drive super off-road platform of BAIC at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, China, April 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Visitors experience a smart cockpit of an Aito M9 vehicle at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, China, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Visitors watch a display on Huawei's smart charging network at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, China, April 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People visit the booth of CATL at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, China, April 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Visitors watch a new energy vehicle equipped with Huawei's Qiankun system at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, China, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Visitors watch a land-and-air vehicle displayed at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, China, April 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Visitors experience Xiaomi's new energy vehicle model SU7 at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, China, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People watch products related to Bosch's intelligent transportation system at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, China, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A visitor experiences IM Motors' new energy vehicle model at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, China, April 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Visitors watch the demonstration of a battery swap station of Chinese brand NIO at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, China, April 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Kou Jie)