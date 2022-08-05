New energy vehicles in driving seat at Kunming auto show

Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:36, August 05, 2022

A man sits in a car to take photos at the 23rd China (Kunming) International Automobile Exposition in Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan province, on Aug 4, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

The 23rd China (Kunming) International Automobile Exposition kicked off in Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan province on Thursday.

The five-day auto expo spread over 152,000 square meters highlights latest new energy vehicles. Visitors can also watch more than 80 concept cars at the expo.

An exhibitor introduces a car's function to a visitor at the 23rd China (Kunming) International Automobile Exposition in Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan province, on Aug 4, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

A woman introduces cars at the 23rd China (Kunming) International Automobile Exposition in Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan province, on Aug 4, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

