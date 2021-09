China (Tianjin) Auto Show 2021 kicks off

Xinhua) 09:38, September 30, 2021

Visitors view cars from Chinese electric automaker Nio during China (Tianjin) Auto Show 2021 in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 29, 2021. China (Tianjin) Auto Show 2021 kicked off Wednesday in Tianjin. The seven-day event attracts a large number of well-known automobile makers both home and abroad. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

