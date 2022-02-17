In pics: Chicago Auto Show held

Xinhua) 08:10, February 17, 2022

The Subaru WRX Sti rally car is displayed during the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, the United States, on Feb. 15, 2022. The show is held from February 12 to 21. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Two visitors look at the suspension of a 2022 Ford Bronco at the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, the United States, on Feb. 15, 2022. The show is held from February 12 to 21. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

A visitor gets up close to a 2022 Ford GT during the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, the United States, on Feb. 15, 2022. The show is held from February 12 to 21. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is displayed during the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, the United States, on Feb. 15, 2022. The show is held from February 12 to 21. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

The Kia's EV9 concept car is displayed during the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, the United States, on Feb. 15, 2022. The show is held from February 12 to 21. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

The Lexus RC F GT3 race car is displayed during the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, the United States, on Feb. 15, 2022. The show is held from February 12 to 21. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Visitors view Subaru vehicles during the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, the United States, on Feb. 15, 2022. The show is held from February 12 to 21. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

