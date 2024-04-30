First China-Serbia Cultural Exchange Forum held in Belgrade

Xinhua) 11:12, April 30, 2024

Guests attend the first China-Serbia Cultural Exchange Forum in Belgrade, Serbia, on April 29, 2024. About 50 experts, scholars and representatives from China and Serbia attended the forum here on Monday. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

