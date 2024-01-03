Serbian president inspects progress at Chinese-built Fruska Gora Corridor

Xinhua) 09:29, January 03, 2024

BELGRADE, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, during his visit to the construction site of the Fruska Gora Corridor in the northern province of Vojvodina on Tuesday, expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the China Road and Bridge Corporation.

Accompanied by Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Goran Vesic, Vucic inspected the 3.48-km Iriski Venac tunnel and commended the commitment of the Chinese company to the Fruska Gora Corridor project.

Vucic underscored the positive developments in Vojvodina province, emphasizing a noteworthy increase in the construction of new kilometers of highways and expressways. He announced the inauguration of 167 kilometers of such roads in 2024 alone.

The route of Fruska Gora Corridor spans 47.7 km, seamlessly connecting Novi Sad, Serbia's second-largest city, to Ruma, where it intersects with a newly completed expressway.

According to Koridori Srbije, a public enterprise in charge of road construction, this project is expected to notably enhance local and regional connectivity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)