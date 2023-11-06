Home>>
Xi meets Serbian prime minister
(Xinhua) 16:48, November 06, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday afternoon met with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.
