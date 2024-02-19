China ready to enhance high-level exchanges, cooperation with Serbia: FM

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (3rd L) meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on the sidelines of the ongoing Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges and plan for future cooperation with Serbia, so as to push China-Serbia relations to new heights, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Saturday.

Conveying cordial greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on the sidelines of the ongoing Munich Security Conference (MSC), Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China-Serbia relations have withstood the tests of drastic international changes and forged sincere and profound friendship.

China firmly believes that Vucic will lead the Serbian people to make greater achievements on the road of national development and revitalization, Wang said.

China cherishes its solid friendship and mutual trust with Serbia, and stands ready to strengthen high-level exchanges and plan for future cooperation with Serbia, push the China-Serbia relations to new heights, and open a new chapter of solidarity and cooperation between the two countries, said Wang.

Vucic requested Wang to convey his sincere greetings to Xi, and expressed his gratitude for China's consistent respect for Serbia, China's support for Serbia's safeguarding of its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and its valuable assistance in Serbia's economic and social development.

Noting that his country signed a free trade agreement with China last year, Vucic said that trade and investment between the two countries have increased rapidly, and large-scale infrastructure projects progressed smoothly.

Although it is a small country, Serbia adhere to independence and self-reliance, and will continue to be a trustworthy and reliable friend of China and jointly push bilateral relations to a new level, Vucic noted.

Wang said that the robust China-Serbia cooperation is in line with the long-term interests of both sides, noting that a country, no matter big or small, can win reputation and respect from all parties in the international community as long as it maintains a firm and unyielding character.

China will continue to firmly support Serbia in safeguarding its sovereignty security and territorial integrity to not only consolidate the iron-clad friendship between China and Serbia, but also oppose separatist acts, safeguard the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and defend international equity and justice, Wang said.

During the 60th MSC, Wang also met with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and others.

